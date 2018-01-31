Did Kate Middleton Get a Fashion Makeover? Her Blue Velvet Dress Points to Yes

Kate Middleton: British royal, humanitarian, and mother of two (soon to be three). But fashion risk taker? Typically not so much. But that seems to have changed during her official trip to Sweden.

Just one day after wearing an unconventionally daring floor-length yellow printed dress, Middleton is at it again, only this time, she went with a different striking shade and style.

The pregnant royal stepped out on the second day of her and husband Prince William's Scandinavian tour in a blue velvet Erdem dress with a floral pattern and celebrated Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm. The dress featured a mock neck, a banded waist, and long, flared sleeves

Zak Hussein/Splash News

While her dress was bright and bold, she kept her jewelry simple, opting for a thin pair of silver earrings. Middleton is a notorious fan of blue outfits (her iconic blue engagement dress immediately comes to mind), but this look is still another fashion departure for the royal; she often wears solid-color dresses.

Her bold maternity style might even be rubbing off on Prince William. The royal heir to the throne—who recently changed up his hair for the first time in years—wore a vivid blue suit.

In a speech during their visit, Prince William thanked the Swedish people for their hospitality.

“It has been a great pleasure to be in Stockholm these last two days,” he said, according to People. “Sweden is a country that holds a very special place in the heart of my family, and for all British people. And it has been a joy to see that our very high expectations for this beautiful city have been fully met.”