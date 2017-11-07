Pregnant Kate Middleton Glows in a Floor-Sweeping Lace Gown at a Palace Gala

Kate Middleton has blessed the Internet with her elegant maternity style once more. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, stepped out on Tuesday for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families Gala Dinner held at the Orangery at Kensington Palace, and the pregnant royal looked radiant in a black lace gown.

Middleton wore a floor-length black Diane von Furstenberg lace dress with a scalloped neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, and a low back. She wore her lob in loose curls and accessorized with a diamond cuff and box clutch.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the @AFNCCF Gala Dinner held at the Orangery at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/6376DXu9oV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2017

The Duchess is a patron of AFNCCF, a children’s mental health charity that develops and delivers pioneering care. “[AFNCCF] believes in the importance of early intervention which can make a huge difference for those in vulnerable situations,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter. At Tuesday’s dinner, the foundation planned to update guests on the construction of their new Centre of Excellence.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess meets key supporters of @AFNCCF at a reception, including families who benefit from the charity. pic.twitter.com/PJQkBGpvSs — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2017

Middleton laid low for a while after announcing her third pregnancy (and the return of hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness) in September, and we’re happy to see the royal out and about and hopefully feeling a bit better.

Last week, the expectant mom played tennis with kids at Britain’s National Tennis Center before hosting a talk at Kensington Palace about maternal mental health.

We can’t wait to see even more of this busy mom as her due date draws near.