Kate Middleton's Baby Bump Was on Full Display in London

Camryn Rabideau
Nov 25, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Kate Middleton doesn't miss a beat when it comes to maternity fashion. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in London last night for the Royal Variety Performance, and the soon-to-be mother of three looked absolutely radiant in her glittering formal wear.

Back in September, we learned that the world was going to be blessed with another royal baby come April 2018, and naturally, we've been on bump watch ever since. The Duchess didn't disappoint last night, arriving at the event in a stunning light blue Jenny Packham gown that showed off her budding baby bump.

The floor-length dress was embellished with hundreds of glittering jewels, and the Duchess accessorized the look with a simple silver clutch and white heels. Prince William looked every bit as dapper in a classic black tux as he escorted his expecting wife into the theater.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As you might expect, the royal couple's appearance last night was in honor of a great cause. According to a statement from the royals, the Royal Variety Performance is an annual event supports the Royal Variety Charity, and "the money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times."

This was definitely among Middleton's top maternity looks—so far, at least!

