Pregnant Kate Middleton Wraps Her Baby Bump in Chic Houndstooth Coat

Kate Middleton is getting over the mid-week slump with a stylish statement.

On Wednesday, the expectant Duchess joined husband, Prince William, to the Children’s Global Media Summit in Manchester, England to advocate for youth mental wellness, wearing a chic houndstooth coat with a belt that clasped right above her burgeoning bump.

Once inside the venue, the pregnant royal revealed a crimson shift dress, paired with black tights and matching suede heels, underneath the jacket. Her trademark chestnut tresses were styled in bouncy curls, and a swipe of blush coupled with the cold temperatures gave her cheeks a rosy glow.

Meanwhile, Prince William gave a touching speech on children’s mental health, after meeting with delegates and young students.

The prince, who recently presented his comprehensive plan to tackle cyberbullying, joins 30 other industry media leaders from around the globe as they discuss the impact of technology on future generations.

After the panel, the stylish royals traveled to a focus group headed by Sesame Street’s Workshop. The non-profit helps kids express their feelings by engaging through television and digital media.Keep up the good work, Will and Kate!