Kate Middleton Stuns in Trendy Red Gown at Garden Party Honoring Queen Elizabeth in Germany

Not even Kate Middleton can resist the off-the-shoulder trend. After arriving in Germany for the second leg of their royal tour, the Duke and Duchess ended their first day in Berlin by attending a garden party in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Birthday at the ambassador's residence, and Kate looked gorgeous, as per usual, in a fiery chiffon Alexander McQueen gown.

While tonight's dress may not be as daring as some of her most recent choices, the gown encapsulates the '70s style that is making a comeback this season. The dress not only features the off-the-shoulder look everyone is crazy for but it also incorporates peasant sleeves and features ruching at the waist and along the skirt.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate accessorized the look with sparkling red earrings and pair of familiar shoes. Last week at the opening of Hintze Hall in London, Kate wore an unexpected pair of black Prada shoes, and now it appears that she liked them so much, she bought them in tan too. She definitely knows a good thing when she sees it!

The Duke and Duchess will spend two more days visiting Germany, and we can't wait to see what Kate will wear next!