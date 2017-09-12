Watch Kate Mara’s My Days of Mercy Co-Stars Poke Fun at Her Style

Kate Mara has every designer imaginable at her beck and call. On the red carpet, she’s worn Valentino, Max Mara, Dior haute couture, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli, and Marc Jacobs, to name a few. So what does the actress think of her own style?

We tried to ask the 33-year-old star at the Toronto International Film Festival, however, her My Days of Mercy co-stars thought it’d be more appropriate for them to hilariously answer the question. Amy Seimetz, Ellen Page, and director Tali Shalom Ezer chimed in on the subject, offering their take on how they view Mara’s fab fashion.

“Should we describe her style?” Page asked the crew, with Mara replying, “Let’s do that!” The results? Together, they dished several words we do think describe her looks. “Fresh, hot,” Seimetz said, later adding, “on-point!” Page added her two cents too, saying, “chic!”

Guys, we know they’re jokingly throwing around these adjectives, but we couldn’t agree more. Her style is indeed “on-point.”

Watch the hilarious, full video above.