Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Flash Their Wedding Rings as They Twin in Chambray

by: Isabel Jones
July 24, 2017 @ 12:30 PM

Much to our delight, actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell covertly tied the knot earlier this month. The couple broke the news with a sweet (albeit out-of-focus) photo from their “nuptials.”

Despite the limited amount of fanfare surrounding the ceremony, Kate and Jamie are quickly emerging as one of our favorite pairs of Hollywood newlyweds. On Sunday, just over a week following their wedding, Mara posted a photo of her and Bell epically twinning—and it absolutely stole our hearts.

The adorable couple, who met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2015, stare into the camera with neutral expressions, rounded sunnies shading their respective eyes. Clad in button-up chambray tees, each actor places his and her left hand on a porcelain mug—wedding bands on full display.

This level of synchronicity is impressive, even for a pair of doe-eyed newlyweds. We hate to say it, but it might be time for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to cede their “Hollywood’s Matchiest Couple” throne to the new king and queen of coordination.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

