Here's the Wig Kate Hudson Is Wearing After Shaving Her Head a Week Ago

If you didn't know any better, you'd think it was business as usual for Kate Hudson and her hair.

The actress went out for a walk around Los Angeles on Monday while rocking what until recently was her signature hairdo: long blonde stands. However, the style was actually all thanks to a trusty wig.

HGVC / BACKGRID

Last week, Hudson shaved her head for a secret project she's working on with Sia and Maddie Ziegler. She posted an Instagram marking the occasion with the caption "Freedom Compliments of @siathisisacting siathisisacting #OurBeautifulDirector."

While we don't know the specifics of what Hudson, Ziegler, and Sia are cooking up quite yet, we have high expectations that it will be good.

Hudson also rocked her newly shaved head over the weekend while riding dirt bikes with her 13-year-old son Ryder.

We at it again 🙌 #DirtBikeRyders A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

It seems Hudson learned the advantage of having a buzzed cut first-hand. With the wig, she can enjoy the best of both worlds: the "freedom" of a shaved head and AND her signature style.