Watch Kate Hudson Channel Her Inner R&B Crooner with This Incredible "Jealous" Cover

Kate Hudson has officially unleashed her inner R&B songstress, and we can't get enough.

While the stunning star has kept us on our toes during her career with mere hints at her vocal prowess (her rendition of "You're So Vain" in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, anyone?), the 38-year-old finally gifted us an unfiltered display of her incredible voice, performing a soulful cover of Labrinth's hit track "Jealous."

In a clip shared to Instagram by her friend Laurie Lynn Stark, the Almost Famous actress—who covered her shaved head in a black cap that matched her turtleneck—held a glass of wine while belting out the bluesy tune into a microphone. And we are completely blown away by her performance.

"It's hard for me to say I'm jealous of the way you're happy without me," she sang before dramatically ending the line with some freestyle vocals.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that we will hear Hudson debut some sultry tunes alongside her new buzz cut on the big screen for her upcoming film, Sister!