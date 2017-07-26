Kate Hudson Just Shaved Her Entire Head—See the Transformation

It isn't unusual at all for celebrities to change up their hair for the summer, but Kate Hudson's new 'do takes the practice to a whole new level.

The actress was photographed out in Los Angeles on Tuesday sporting a completely shaved head.

W Blanco / BACKGRID

It's unclear when the actress said goodbye to her signature long blonde hair, but the change is certainly dramatic and surprising—especially since Hudson hasn't drastically switched up her hair very often.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actress is currently working on a secret project with Sia and Maddie Ziegler, and judging from the Instagram Hudson posted Wednesday morning, it looks like her hair change is related to it.

VIDEO: InStyle's 20th Anniversary: Kate Hudson

Hudson would not be the first actress to shave her head for an acting part, so it's not exactly a surprise that it could be connected to a role. Buzz cuts seem to be taking over Hollywood, from Millie Bobby Brown to Cara Delevingne and everyone in between.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Shaved Her Head

It just goes to show that Hudson can really rock any hairstyle—even one with no hair at all! Click here to see more celebrity hair transformations.