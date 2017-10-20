Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss, and Priyanka Chopra Are Now on Bumble!

You can now swipe right on Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Priyanka Chopra, and Fergie—all of whom just joined Bumble.

They're not necessarily looking for a date, but they do want to be your next mentor or collaborator. Last night, the Hollywood A-listers gathered at N.Y.C.'s The Grill and The Pool to celebrate the launch of Bumble Bizz, the app's latest tool, which does for professional networking what the OG Bumble did for love. Users swipe through a virtual Rolodex of potential business contacts, and matchups abide by the same female-first model that Bumble's dating service is known for.

"It empowers women to take control of every aspect of their lives," Chopra told InStyle. The Quantico actress co-chaired the event with Hudson, Kloss, and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, while Fergie—wowing in a red-hot pantsuit and hot off the release of her visual album, Double Dutchess—performed at the after-party, where she started an impromptu conga line.

Hudson, still rocking a bold buzz cut after shaving her head for an upcoming film, delivered one of several speeches underscoring the importance of women lifting one another up professionally. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, the message struck an empowering chord. Also in attendance were Rachel Zoe and InStyle's Laura Brown, and guests went home with Bumble profile pictures shot by renowned fashion photographer Arthur Elgort.

So will the star-studded host committee actually chat with you via Bumble Bizz? They answered with a resounding yes. Fergie, who recently started her own record label, Duchess Music, will be scouring the app for new talent to sign. "It’s a great platform to put your demo up there so I could see," she told us. "[It's] ia really special thing because I get to pay forward the chance that a lot of people have given me in my life."

Meanwhile, Chopra is on the lookout for new mentors: "I’m branching out as a producer myself, and I think it would be really cool to meet female executives," she told InStyle.

Kloss also has a clear idea of who her dream mentor would be: "Oprah, 100%."

But for those looking to snag Kloss as a mentor, the model and founder of Kode With Klossy told us what kind of professional pickup line might get a response from her. "When you first learn to code, you build a lesson around [the phrase] 'Hello World.' I feel like some nerdy code pun or pickup line would catch my attention."

"I think it’s the perfect time right now for women to be fearless," said Fergie, praising Bumble's women-text-first rule. While the singer, newly separated from husband Josh Duhamel, said she's not quite ready to swipe her way into the dating world, she is all about connecting with creative self-starters at the tip of her fingertips. "The swipe is quite fabulous," she said. We agree.