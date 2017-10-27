Kate Hudson Turns to Jessica Alba for the Most Unexpected Type of Advice

Kate Hudson has built a massive brand in just four years, with her athleticwear company, Fabletics, bringing in $250 million in revenue, but she doesn’t do it without some help. In a new interview with CNBC at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Hudson reveals the unexpected star she turns to for advice.

“Jessica [Alba] and I actually—it’s really funny because we both had success in brands really fast and have this big learning curve,” Hudson said of the Honest founder. “So it’s nice to be able to talk to someone who is sort of understanding the ins and outs of being a part of a company that has grown.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Hudson also turns to another famous actor for advice: Her step-father Kurt Russell. “Kurt is someone that I like to go to to talk about a lot of different things when it comes to business,” she added.

Craig Barritt/Getty

The Fabletics founder also sounded off on the Harvey Weinstein scandal and all of the brave women who have shared their stories, stressing that Weinstein is far from the only predator. “I personally am so grateful for a lot of my friends who’ve come forward because I think that that really makes other women feel that their voice will be heard. There’s Harvey, and then there’s so many men over many different fields,” she said.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Thought She'd Be a Pop Singer Until This Changed Her Mind

“Women need to feel that they can come out and talk about things that are inappropriate. We’ve long been kind of sushed, the fear with coming forward with something like that is enormous for a woman because it could mean their career, it could mean everything that they’ve ever worked hard for. Harvey is not the only one, unfortunately, and it’s just created a climate for—I think—real change.”