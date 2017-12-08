Kate Hudson Takes Hair Inspo from Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic Era

With beloved blockbuster hit Titanic celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, it’s fitting that Kate Hudson is turning to original ‘90s hunk Leonardo DiCaprio for some hair inspiration.

As the Almost Famous alum continues to grow out her dramatic buzz cut from her upcoming movie Sister, she got creative with her in-between pixie cut by taking some styling cues from Jack Dawson.

On Thursday, the star took to Instagram to query fans on “who wore it better,” debuting her cropped cut with closely shorn sides and piece-y tips à la DiCaprio from the December 1997 premiere of Titanic.

Who wore it better? 👆 #Hairspiration @leonardodicaprio A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

And while the “Revenant” actor is giving us major dreamboat vibes in a gray button-up and tie, Hudson—who confessed to Ellen DeGeneres in October that she’s struggling with the dreaded “awkward” in-between stage—certainly does the look justice, as she pairs the ‘do with a flattering hue of fuchsia lipstick in the selfie.

We’ll call it a tie!