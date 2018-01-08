Kate Hudson Recalls Getting "Really Drunk" After Her Golden Globes Win

Lara Walsh
Jan 08, 2018 @ 9:45 am

Even Hollywood's most poised leading ladies aren’t immune to some pre-award show nerves, according to Kate Hudson.

Almost two decades after rising to fame, playing Penny Lane in 2000’s Almost Famous, the actress reminisced about her jitters at the 2001 Golden Globe Awards while making an appearance on the red carpet at the annual bash on Sunday.

"I was so nervous," the blonde beauty confessed to E! News’s Ryan Seacrest about winning the coveted golden statue for Best Supporting Actress. "I remember that I thought I would remember everything and I wrote it down on a piece of paper and I had to look at it."

The star also recalled that being presented with the award by Tom Cruise was one of the highlights of the evening: "I was very excited that Tom Cruise got to give me the award, that was pretty cool,” she gushed. And when it was all said and done, she got properly drunk at an after-party to settle those nerves.

Kevin Winter/Getty

“I remember getting really drunk, that was my night," she chuckled. Seacrest teasingly countered with, “If you can remember getting drunk, you weren’t really there.”

Just another reason we love Kate!

