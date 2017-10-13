Kate Hudson Says Mom Goldie Hawn Once Crashed Her High School Party in a Negligee

Guys, Goldie Hawn’s not a regular mom—she’s a cool mom.

Kate Hudson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, and she had a lot to say about her famous mama.

Kimmel asked Hudson how Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell handled her and brother Oliver throwing parties in high school, and the Almost Famous star had quite the anecdote for the audience.

“My parents like to party. They’re a very open door-type family—so that’s how we felt as teenagers,” Hudson explained. “We were like ‘Guys, parents are out of town, come on over.’ We thought it was going to be like 20 people but then 50 of our friends were at the house, and we’re having a blast—and all of a sudden the door flings open and it’s my mother.”

VIDEO: Kate Hudson Just Shaved Her Entire Head for a Movie Role

“Everything just stopped,” the 38-year-old recalled, “And she was in a negligee” Ah, so casual.

“She looked around like you would think she would in one of her films," Hudson continued. "And then she goes to one of the lights and turns the light way down and she goes, ‘Kids, lighting is everything.’ And then she left! And everyone was like, ‘Your mom is so cool!’”

Uh, yeah she is!

Three cheers for Mama Goldie!