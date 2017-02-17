Kate Hudson Thinks Dating Apps Are So Over

Kate Hudson recently shot down rumors that she was dating newly single Brad Pitt, but that doesn't mean that you'll find her swiping right anytime these days.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her Fabletics line. And while she played coy when the host asked if she was seeing anyone during Friday's episode, Hudson did reveal that she favors a more traditional approach to finding a man.

The mom of two—who was previously married to The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson and engaged to Muse's Matt Bellamy—told the comedian that she "can't imagine" ever using a dating app.

"I just think: Why don't you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don't you just go up to someone? And why doesn't a guy have the guts to come up and say, 'Hey, I'm so-and-so. How about we hang out?'" the star said.

The 37-year-old, who looked stunning in a sheer green-hued top and matching wide-leg trousers during her appearance, concluded, "Maybe I'm old school, but I'm all right."

Click on the above video to watch the Deepwater Horizon star joke about the one time she'd consider dating apps and how music impacts her life.