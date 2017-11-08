Kate Hudson Finally Addresses Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

If you were hoping that those rumors about Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt dating were true, we've got bad news for you. Hudson appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday to clear the air about the reported romance once and for all, and she was quick to dismiss it as nothing but gossip.

"That was the craziest rumor of all time. There's nothing true to that," she said. "As a matter of fact, I hadn't actually seen him in, like, four years."

Getty (2)

Hudson's answer was clear, but that doesn't mean she didn't mind being linked to the actor.

"It was kind of an awesome rumor," she joked. "I kind of liked it. I was like, 'OK, fine. We're having twins!'"

While Pitt might be available, Hudson is firmly off the dating market. She has been dating musician Danny Fujikawa since last December, and Hudson's happy with how things are going.

She told host Andy Cohen that Fujikawa makes her happy, and they have an "amazing, calm relationship."

Well, so much for the Hudson-Pitt mashup of Brudson (or would it be Kipp? Brate? Hipp?), but at least things are going well otherwise.