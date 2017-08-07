Kate Hudson's Abs Will Distract You from Her Buzzcut

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
August 7, 2017 @ 2:30 PM

Less than two weeks after unveiling her newly shaved head with her Instagram followers, Kate Hudson is giving a little air to another body part: her taut abs.

The actress, who has been busy on the set of her upcoming film, Sister, stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday in an ultra-chic athleisure look comprised of floral leggings (shop a similar look here), a strappy black bra top with crisscross detailing, a pair of low-key flip flops, aviator shades, and her new go-to accessory to pair with her shorn hair: a straw fedora.

Backgrid

Of course, K-Hud’s look would be nothing without the killer confidence she takes with her everywhere she goes. While the mother of two has always been pretty incredible, we think 38 might be her best (and most confident!) year yet.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Just Shaved Her Entire Head—See the Transformation

Go, Kate (and Kate’s abs)!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top