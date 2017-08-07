Kate Hudson's Abs Will Distract You from Her Buzzcut

Less than two weeks after unveiling her newly shaved head with her Instagram followers, Kate Hudson is giving a little air to another body part: her taut abs.

The actress, who has been busy on the set of her upcoming film, Sister, stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday in an ultra-chic athleisure look comprised of floral leggings (shop a similar look here), a strappy black bra top with crisscross detailing, a pair of low-key flip flops, aviator shades, and her new go-to accessory to pair with her shorn hair: a straw fedora.

Backgrid

Of course, K-Hud’s look would be nothing without the killer confidence she takes with her everywhere she goes. While the mother of two has always been pretty incredible, we think 38 might be her best (and most confident!) year yet.

Go, Kate (and Kate’s abs)!