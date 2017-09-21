Kate Bosworth Is Stepmom to a 20-Year-Old and Has Advice Every Millennial Should Hear

Being in your early 20s can be scary at times, and boy does Kate Bosworth know it. The actress-turned-producer is a step-parent to her husband Michael Polish's 20-year-old daughter Jasper, and her focus is firmly on helping her navigate the age.

Bosworth covers Who What Wear's fall issue this month, and she opened up about what it's like to be a step-parent to a new young adult.

Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

“My stepdaughter is just entering her 20s, and I’m reminded of how angst-ridden and horrifying that decade is," she said. "It’s a lot of fun but also just riddled with anxiety. I don’t have many regrets, but I do feel like I learned a lot from that decade and have implemented those lessons into my 30s."

One key takeaway she noted was the importance of "seeking counsel and advice from women with more experience.”

