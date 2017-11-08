Kate Bosworth Wore Four Chic Looks in One Day While Promoting Her New Movie

Kate Bosworth is in the midst of a serious style streak while promoting The Long Road Home.

She's been one of our favorite fashion stars for longer than we can remember, but her latest feat literally has us wondering how she does it. Bosworth stepped out in four totally different looks on Tuesday in New York City and each one was absolutely flawless.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

She kicked off her jampacked day with an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan. For the occasion, Bosworth was suited up in a green, floral-embroidered Coach 1941 pairing from the brand's Spring 2018 collection. She completed her look with accessories from the brand, rosy eyes and lips, and rocker chic hair with a classic middle part.

James Devaney/GC Images

More pants were on the agenda for the actress for a stop at Harry. She did a quick change into an Oscar de la Renta ensemble, which included a pastel pink blazer, heart embellished T-shirt, and yellow trousers. Bosworth accessorized with silver pumps and a matching silver Edie Parker clutch.

James Devaney/GC Images

Bosworth chose yet another pair of pants for her third press moment of the day. This time around, she opted for a pair of Mother Cha Cha Fray Jeans. The actress paired them with a waist-cinching belt, one-shoulder floral print top, black shades, and embellished Roger Vivier boots. Retro has never looked so modern!

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

And last, but certainly not least was a powerful LBD moment for the actress at the 11th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event. Bosworth slipped on a Rochas illusion design with a sheer middle panel and feather-accented Roger Vivier sandals.

We're tired just looking at all of these outfit changes, but we've never been so inspired to switch up our style for the holidays.