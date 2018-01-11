Kate Bosworth and Her Hubby Are #CoupleGoals in New Rag & Bone Campaign

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish are definitely one of our favorite Hollywood couples. We can't even think of another duo that's as effortlessly chic as these lovebirds. (Have you seen their airport style?) Now, Bosworth and Polish are earning more style points with their latest venture as the stars of the new Rag & Bone eyewear campaign.

This isn't your typical ad. Instead of striking a pose for a famed photographer, the duo snapped intimate photos of each other. Yep, it's the sweetest thing you'll see all day. The dreamy pics take us inside their home, to the beautiful Californian mountains, and they even give us a glimpse at where the couple first met.

“We have tremendous respect for Kate and Michael’s work in film and their eye for photography," said Marcus Wainwright, CEO, Founder, and Creative Director of Rag & Bone, in a press release. "Their input on the project created something timeless, but personal."

As for the fresh, new Rag & Bone sunglasses they are rocking, you'll see a range of classic silhouettes—think aviators and oversized frames—mixed with subtly edgy details and the expert craftsmanship that you'd expect from Rag & Bone. You can shop the spanking new sunwear and optical collection at the end of January. But, unfortunately, they won't come with a dreamy hubby to take photos of you wearing them.

Check out some of the images from the new Rag & Bone eyewear campaign below.

Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Courtesy of Rag & Bone