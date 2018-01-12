Kate Bosworth and Husband Michael Polish Look Completely Smitten at Critics' Choice Awards

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish may be going on five years of marriage, but they were giving off major newlywed vibes Thursday evening.

Coupling up for a sweet appearance on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet, the lovebirds unsurprisingly appeared unable to tear their eyes off each other as they enjoyed a special moment during the event.

While the smitten duo has already managed to redefine couple goals this year with a sweet Rag & Bone Campaign, the Blue Crush actress — whose show The Long Road Home was nominated for Best Limited Series — looked especially lovely at the annual awards bash in a romantic white lace frock from Brock Collection, which featured a sheer skirt and sleeves, as well as a ruffled embellishment across the midriff.

A sleek ballerina bun, red lips, and sparkly drop earrings kept her looking effortlessly chic while she gazed lovingly into her husband’s eyes.

Meanwhile, the Big Sur director looked dapper as Bosworth’s sartorial opposite in a sleek black tuxedo fitted with a white button-up shirt and a black tie.