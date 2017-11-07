Kate Beckinsale Nailed Victoria Beckham's Leg-in-the-Air Pose

It seems our favorite flexible celebrities simply cannot get enough of Victoria Beckham's signature high-leg pose!

Though the style icon put the bendable move on the map in 2016, it seems Kate Beckinsale has actually been doing it for years. She threw it back to 2012 in her latest Instagram post, showing off her incredible flexibility. In it, the Underworld star is dressed in a black turtleneck, black trousers, and sky-high platform pumps—because she's style goals as well.

You can cheer up even the bleakest press tour by demonstrating your warmish ligaments to a roomful of gay men (pants advised in this case) #2012throwback #yaaas A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:49am PST

"You can cheer up even the bleakest press tour by demonstrating your warmish ligaments to a roomful of gay men (pants advised in this case) #2012throwback #yaaas," is how she captioned the photo on a comfy hotel bed. This is clearly becoming a trend because both Cruz and Romeo Beckham, as well as Kourtney Kardashian have posted the pose on social media in the last two months.

Here's Victoria's original version for a bit of a memory jog:

It's amazing what you can do in culottes...those ballet classes are paying off! Thank u @edwardbarsamian and @voguemagazine! Kisses from LA x vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 31, 2016 at 1:26pm PDT

If Beckinsale has been doing it for years, does this mean other stars have as well? Should some high leg-posing girl group be assembled? We can't wait to see who tries out the move next.