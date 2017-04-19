Kate Beckinsale and Rob Lowe Were Once Engaged—Kind of

This just in: Kate Beckinsale’s collection of childhood mementos is much, much cooler than ours.

The Underworld actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off an amazing ‘80s relic found at her mother’s home: a postcard from Rob Lowe in which the actor agreed to marry her!

“EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself ,signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp .(found at my mum's house),” Beckinsale captioned an Instagram photo of the postcard in question.

So, okay, the authenticity of the item is a tad questionable. It was a different time, but still, we doubt Rob Lowe’s stationery of choice was a postcard set from Just Seventeen (“Britain’s brightest weekly girl’s magazine”)—and yeah, the lewd drawing is a little out of character.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Mini-Me in Coordinating Bikini Snaps

Kate Beckinsale seems like the kind of 13-year-old our middle school selves would eagerly befriend.

