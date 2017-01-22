Kate and Pippa Middleton Are the Cutest Bridesmaids in this 1991 Video

Kate and Pippa Middleton Are the Cutest Bridesmaids in this 1991 Video
Getty (2)
Shop This Post
January 22, 2017 @ 4:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Last week, we saw them model in an ad for their mother's party supply business. And in this week's reveal, Kate and Pippa Middleton serve as the most adorable mini bridesmaids in their uncle's 1991 wedding. (We admit it, we're suckers for a royal #tbt any day of the week.) 

 

 

 

Outfitted in matching pale-pink frocks (with the requisite poufy '90s sleeves, obviously) and flower headpieces (clearly Kate is born to wear the crown), the sisters were part of the sweetest wedding party at their uncle Gary Goldsmith's wedding to Miranda Foote. Bonus: At the 1:03 mark, look out for little brother James decked out in a tiny tux. 

RELATED: Meet the Family, Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Edition

It was naturally a much lower-key affair than the one that was in Kate's future, when she went on to wed Prince William in 2011. And Pippa is the next heiress to the altar—she's expected to get married to her financier fiancé, James Matthews, this May, People reports.

VIDEO: Prince William Reveals How He Propsed to Kate

 

Here's to another happy marriage. 

 

The Latest in Video

The Royal Family: Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top