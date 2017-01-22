Kate and Pippa Middleton Are the Cutest Bridesmaids in this 1991 Video

Last week, we saw them model in an ad for their mother's party supply business. And in this week's reveal, Kate and Pippa Middleton serve as the most adorable mini bridesmaids in their uncle's 1991 wedding. (We admit it, we're suckers for a royal #tbt any day of the week.)

Outfitted in matching pale-pink frocks (with the requisite poufy '90s sleeves, obviously) and flower headpieces (clearly Kate is born to wear the crown), the sisters were part of the sweetest wedding party at their uncle Gary Goldsmith's wedding to Miranda Foote. Bonus: At the 1:03 mark, look out for little brother James decked out in a tiny tux.

It was naturally a much lower-key affair than the one that was in Kate's future, when she went on to wed Prince William in 2011. And Pippa is the next heiress to the altar—she's expected to get married to her financier fiancé, James Matthews, this May, People reports.

Here's to another happy marriage.