Kat Von D Is Releasing an All Things Lolita Makeup Vault

If you go through a tube of Lolita lipstick in a month, Kat Von D’s latest beauty vault has your name written all over it. Well, it actually has the name "Lolita" written all over it because it’s dedicated to the brand’s beloved chestnut rose shade. And it spans far beyond the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick—you can find Lolita (and Lolita 11, a terra-cotta nude) in regular lipstick, lip liner, and eyeshadow.

But now Kat Von D is putting all of the Lolita options in one place with a limited-edition vault called Lolita Obsession. For $104, you can score the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita and Lolita II, the Everlasting Lip Liner in OG Lolita, Lolita, and Lolita II, the Studded Kiss Lipstick in Lolita, and Lolita Eyeshadow. So yes, you can wear all Lolita everything.

You can score the Lolita Obsession Vault on katvondbeauty.com on Halloween and on Sephora.com on November 27th.

Proof Kat Von D has been vault happy? In addition to this set, the brand has a rainbow Everlasting Obsession Vault filled with 15 shades for $200. Now if only MAC would give us makeup kit of all things Ruby Woo.