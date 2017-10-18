You Guys, A Kat Von D and Green Day Collaboration Is Happening

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 18, 2017 @ 11:00 am

No, your mind isn't playing tricks on you—Kat Von D and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day have actually teamed up to launch a beauty product. 

We figured something was up considering, A. September has ended and we're assuming Green Day has woken up, and B. Kat Von D posted the below shots to her beauty brand's Instagram stories, teasing a potential collaboration. We hoped and prayed to the makeup gods that it was real, and would be launching soon. 

Von D followed by posting up a behind-the-scenes shot of herself and Armstrong, confirming the news and causing our pop-punk loving hearts to sing out to the tune of "Minority." 

Only one product was previewed: an eyeliner aptly-dubbed Basket Case, and while it's unclear whether more items will be included in the Kat Von D feat. Billie Joe Armstrong range, the liner in itself is good enough for us. It's appropriate, considering Armstrong rocks that inky kohl pencil better than we could ever expect to. 

We have yet to find out exactly when the Basket Case eyeliner will be available, but we'll be avidly stalking both Von D and Armstrong's respective social accounts for any updates.

But while we're at it, is it too early to start campaigning for collaborations with other bands populating our pop-punk/emo playlist on Spotify? A Gerard Way-inspired red eyeshadow? Kohl pencil endorsed by Pete Wentz? Hair gel formulated to mimic Mark, Tom, and Travis's hairstyles? Your move, Kat Von D. 

