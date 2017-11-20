Karlie Kloss Rocks a Daring Cut-Out Dress Ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ahead of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Monday, Nov. 20, many of the brand’s famous faces stepped out to celebrate the work of photographer Russell James, whose new book and Shanghai-based exhibition Backstage Secrets launches on Sunday.

VCG/Getty Images

One of the most anticipated aspects of this year’s show is the return of Karlie Kloss, who is reclaiming her spot on the VS runway after a three-year hiatus.

During James’s launch party, the model looked eager to be in the famed city, posing in an appropriately pink-tinged ensemble.

Kloss, 25, arrived at the event in a sporty one-sleeve, knee-length, mesh-like dress with a sultry hot pink cutout at the waist, a pink bodice, white skirt and single arm.

VIDEO: Karlie Kloss’s Sexy Cat Halloween Cost



Scroll down below to see more looks from the star-studded event.