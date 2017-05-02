Karlie Kloss Turns a N.Y.C. Pedicab Into a Stylish Ride to The Met Gala

New York streets during rush hour can be the absolute pits and no one knows that better than Karlie Kloss. When it seemed like the entire city was heading to the Upper East Side for the Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala Monday night, she used her thinking cap and hailed herself a pedicab.

“When there's too much traffic en route to the #MetGala, you take a pedi cab,” the clever model captioned her tweet. “Riding in style,” she singsonged in the embedded video, as the driver pedaled his way onward. “Beats the traffic, too.”

https://twitter.com/karliekloss/status/859196853811916800 When there's too much traffic en route to the #MetGala, you take a pedi cab 🌇🚲🚕 pic.twitter.com/0moZxjZojF — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) May 2, 2017

Richard Buxo / Splash News

We also couldn’t help but notice her new ‘do: a short platinum bob. We’re digging this fresh cut on the statuesque model, who rocked a complementary sleek menswear-inspired custom Carolina Herrera look to the event.

John Shearer/Getty

Kloss wasn’t the only one battling traffic woes. Actress Mindy Kaling hit the subway (in her gown!) to make it to The Met on time. “I took the 6 (train) from Nolita,” she reportedly told a New York Times reporter.

So next time you open your Uber app and see 300 percent surge pricing, take another look around; a perfectly serviceable pedicab may not be far.