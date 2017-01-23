Karlie Kloss's Newest Fashion Campaign Is the Ultimate Fitspo

Karlie Kloss's Newest Fashion Campaign Is the Ultimate Fitspo
Clint Spaulding/Getty
Shop This Post
January 23, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

Need a dose of fitspo to keep those post-holiday workouts going? Look no further than Karlie Kloss.

The model, who is the face of Adidas by Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2017 campaign, stars in a series of new ads for the brand, showing off her toned physique in workout gear that makes us want to run to the gym.

In one photo in the series of workout-inspired snaps, Kloss sprints in a white fitted workout tank with patterned embellishments on the side paired with matching shorts. In another, the model goes for an athletic dip in a pool wearing goggles and a mustard-hued, one-piece bathing suit as she hits some strokes.

courtesy Adidas
courtesy Adidas

The fit catwalker tones up her arms with ropes in another, swinging each one in a gym, rocking a maroon-and-purple sleeveless top and coordinating leggings while she's at it.

Kloss celebrated the campaign with an Instagram snap Thursday that showed her standing in front of a billboard for the collaboration, writing, "Even after 10 years, it never gets old. Eternally grateful for these opportunities," she captioned it. "#NeverDone."

Even after 10 years, it never gets old. Eternally grateful for these opportunities. #NeverDone

A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

The model, who often posts photos for #fitnessfriday, landed the campaign last July and couldn't help but share her excitement about it.

"Fashion and fitness are two of my great loves," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her jumping in front of a stunning backdrop. "I am delighted to be joining the @adidas by @StellaMcCartney fam."

WATCH: 10 of the Best Karlie Kloss Instagrams

 

NEWS: Carolina Herrera's New Fragrance Is Stiletto-Shaped, and Karlie Kloss-Approved

Kloss is also the face of McCartney's Good Girl fragrance and recently starred in a new ad for that campaign as well.

The Latest in Video

8 Things Celebrities Always Wear at the Sundance Film Festival
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top