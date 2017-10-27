Karlie Kloss's Sexy Cat Halloween Costume Is 99% Lingerie 

It's really no secret that Karlie Kloss knows how to pull off a show-stopping look. The gorgeous model is totally used to rocking stunning outfits, both on red carpets and off, but knowing that still didn't stop us from gasping at her early Halloween getup.

Kloss rang in the spooky holiday a little bit early on Thursday with a cat costume that she made all her own. While cat costumes might not be known for being particularly inventive, Kloss knew just how to spice things up ... with help from a bit of lingerie.

H. Walker/WWD/Shutterstock

The 25-year-old wore a thin see-through dress over a matching black bra and underwear set that left very little to the imagination. She paired the getup with long latex-like gloves and a lacy cat mask that went beyond your typical Halloween animal ears.

It seems like Kloss was feeling her look too. She posted a sparkly KiraKira video on Instagram of herself sans mask, and she seemed pretty pleased.

Trick or treat A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Leave it to Kloss to show that being a cat for Halloween doesn't have to be boring.