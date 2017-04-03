Karlie Kloss Expands Her Coding Summer Camp for Girls for 2017

Karlie Kloss is continuing her mission to close the gender gap in STEM fields.

The founder of Kode with Klossy originally kicked off the initiative to develop girls into tech leaders back in 2014 when she started taking coding classes. And the model is continuing to chip away at the disparity of women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields with a new host of summer camps focused on teaching girls how to code and offering career scholarships for women interested in getting into tech.

On Monday, an informational video helped the Swarovski spokesmodel kick off the application process for the Kode with Klossy camps, which will offer almost 300 scholarships to women ages 13 to18 to learn about coding, building a web app, front-end and back-end software engineering, and more.

The free two-week courses (held in partnership with Ford) will be offered in 10 different cities including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Miami, Oakland, and Detroit and provide about 20 students at each camp with a special curriculum created in conjunction with educators in the computer science field.

At a few camps, excelling students will have the opportunity to continue their journey in coding with a "year two" program.

Applications for the camps close on April 28, and recipients will be notified of their acceptance by May 5. Watch the Kode with Klossy video at the top and click here to learn more.