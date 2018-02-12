Why Karlie Kloss’s Instagram Is Flooded with Rat Emojis

It's possible that Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift are never, ever, ever getting back together, at least, based on Kloss’s latest dinner date.

The model was recently photographed grabbing sushi with Swift’s frenemy Katy Perry in L.A. (you can see the image on TMZ), which prompted Swifties to react as only they know how: by spamming her Instagram feed with rat emojis. You can see evidence of the emojis in the comments of the Instagrams below.

Spruced up 🌱🌿🍃 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Feb 6, 2018 at 9:42pm PST

Taylor and Karlie were once BFFs, spending lovely afternoons together baking cookies, riding bikes, jumping off slides, walking in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and co-starring in music videos. But somewhere along the way, the two had a falling out. Kloss has since been spotted hanging out with Kendall Jenner, the sister of Swift adversary Kim Kardashian West. As reported by People, the fact that Karlie’s name was missing from the singer’s “Look What You Made Me Do” squad T-shirt was yet another hint that they’ve grown apart.

Kloss stoked the flames in January, when she posted a video of her playing basketball with the caption, “Swish swish.” That just so happens to be the name of Katy Perry’s Taylor Swift diss track. Kloss later edited the caption on Instagram after fans' outrage, changing it to read "Nothing but net," but her original tweet (which can't be edited) stayed up.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Is the Reason Taylor Swift Wore Flats Today

The fact that she just stepped out with Perry for dinner is yet another drop in the bucket: The era of Kaylor seems to be over and done.

As for Karlie and Katy, we’re thinking Karty is just about the best nickname option.