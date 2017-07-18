Karlie Kloss Looks Incredible in a Sexy One-Piece Bathing Suit in Miami

Karlie Kloss is making waves in Miami. The supermodel is currently on a girls' getaway with her childhood best friends in Florida, and in between catch up sessions, the foursome is making time to embrace all that Miami Beach has to offer.
Today, 24-year-old supermodel was doing just that. Kloss was spotted exiting the ocean in a sexy cut-out one-piece bathing suit. The flattering suit showed off her enviable figure and taut abs thanks to its low-cut scoop neck and deep side cut outs. She kept the rest of her beach look low key, shielding her eyes and face from the harsh rays with dark sunglasses and a white baseball cap.
Pichichipixx.com / Splash News
While today looked like a more casual beach day, Kloss took to Instagram yesterday to document a more thrilling part of her vacation: riding on jet-skis. "Catching rays and making waves," she captioned the shot.
While there is nothing more fun than being out on the ocean, it was her time spent with her BFFs that made the trip extra special. "No matter where I am, I never feel more at home than when I'm with my OG bff4ls. Hard to believe we're going into our 25th year on [Earth] together. couldn't be more excited to face next chapters, challenges and adventures with you ladies by my side. Thanks for having us #1hotels," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and her friends sitting on a balcony in bath robes.
RELATED: Karlie Kloss Gave Her Hair a Big Summer Upgrade
They look like they had so much fun!
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] Hi. I'm Kim with In Style. I'm here with celebrity make up artist Sir John, who's going to show us how to recreate the look that he did on Karly Kloss. So what's the first step? So the first step today is gonna be all about adding a bit of light into the face. So I want to reflect light by highlighting. So what I'm actually using right now is a cream highlighter, and I'm using on the high planes of the cheekbone. I'm using my ring finger. The ring finger's really good, because it doesn't pick up a lot of product. And this has a huge impact on the end result of your makeup, because it's never overdone. So we're working on the brow, highlight the high planes of the cheekbones, maybe a bit down the bridge of the nose. Don't go all the way done, just maybe Bit between the eyes and what this does is it reflects light. After you're done highlighting, what we're gonna do is we're gonna turn to low light and give the face a sense of, like, architectural contour. I'm gonna take a cream bronzer and we're gonna start to add more dimension. So it's all about lowlighting and highlighting And this is really great for me to use on Carly because we are really pressed for time. This is for someone who doesn't have a lot of time but they want more impactful makeup. It's super radiant. It's super brilliant to look at. Now I'm going to go to eyes and I'm going to do a demi-smoke. What is demi-smoke? Demi-smoke is a very minimal version of the smoky eye. I'm going to start by using.. [MUSIC] A sponge-tipped applicator that has shadow built in to it. I'm using L'Oreal smokey sheen and brown, but you can use any brown or shimmery gun-metal shadow, and it doesn't even have to be brown. You can use an Aubergeen, use a navy, but the goal here for demi smoke is to keep it really contained to your lashes. The goal for this look is to take the color and do one continuous line, all the way around your lash line, top and bottom. And after you're done, take your finger and smudge. It's that simple. So after you're done blending with your fingers, ladies, the pro tip is to take a little bit of concealer on your brush, and clean up any [UNKNOWN] Edges. Just to make sure the lines are diffused and everything seems neat. [MUSIC] So now we're gonna go for mascara. Want you start at the root like you're brushing your teeth back and forth. And then wiggle up. And what that's gonna do is gonna deliver a lot of product to the base of your lash. Which is gonna give you a ton of volume [MUSIC] There you go. I love this look cause it's very bold yet very approachable. [MUSIC]