Karlie Kloss Is Officially Dusting Off Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings

It's official: Karlie Kloss is returning to The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. The model took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a shot of her from the last time she walked the runway for the lingerie brand.

In the photo, Kloss wears a gold wings, a sexy lace-up bodice, and a pair of lacy white underpants. She's also sporting VS's signature beachy waves and a ton of eye-catching jewels. "See you in Shanghai @VictoriasSecret," Kloss captioned the 'gram along with an angel emoji and a heart. What will she wear in this year's show? We'll have to wait and see!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYbse3jFRDl/?taken-by=karliekloss See you in Shanghai @VictoriasSecret 😇💗 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Kloss isn't the only big name set to don a pair of wings this year. Bella Hadid confirmed earlier this week that she'll be walking the runway this year. Other veterans like Candice Swanpoel are set to return, too, but there will be plenty of new faces as well.

RELATED: An Ode to the Lasting Legacy of Victoria’s Secret Love Spell

Check out everyone who you'll see walk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, and let the countdown until it airs from Shanghai on Tuesday, November 28 begin