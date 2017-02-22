Karl Lagerfeld's New Accessories Line Features the Shoulder Bag of Our Dreams

courtesy Stylebop
February 22, 2017 @ 8:00 AM
by: Anna Hecht

We've been anxiously awaiting Karl Lagerfeld's new accessories line—and the day has finally arrived! As of today, you can snag one of the the designer's stylish new shoulder bags, exclusively at stylebop.com.

Why we're so excited? Well for starters, Lagerfeld, who's head of Chanel, is a style icon in his own right. Through the years, his vision and creative genius have shaped fashion and influenced trends from all over the world.

Secondly, Lagerfeld's creations are normally priced high, making his designs aspirational for many fashion enthusiasts. Now, however, this "Karl" shoulder bag, with a versatile shape and removable strap, is priced at $395.

Currently, the bag in blue (below) is exclusively available at stylebop.com. Hurry and get yours before they're all gone!

courtesy Stylebop

Karl Lagerfeld X Stylebop "Karl" Shoulder Bag

Available at stylebop.com | $395

