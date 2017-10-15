Pregnant Khloé Kardashian and Krew Step Out in San Francisco

The Kardashian sisters looked like a sexy crime-fighting trio as they explored San Francisco on Friday. Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian hit the town dressed in skin-baring, all-black outfits, and we're ready to cast them in the Charlie's Angels remake!

The three reality TV stars spent some quality time together in the City by the Bay this weekend, and they didn't disappoint when it came to their fashion choices on Friday night. Kim lead the charge, wearing an oversized black blazer as a dress, paired with thigh-high stockings. Her long blonde hair was left loose, and she carried her custom Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber clutch, which is designed to look like a wad of cash.

Kourtney, the oldest of the three sisters, wore a similar look, including a plunging black mini dress and oversized pinstripe jacket. She wore mid-calf black socks with black heels, and her hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

Finally, Khloé, who's currently pregnant with her first child, wore a more conservative look, including a calf-length black coat and over-the-knee boots.

Splash News

Whenever these ladies get together, some major fashion moments happen.