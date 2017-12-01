Little Saint West Steals the Show in Kim Kardashian's Christmas Photo

This year, the Kar-Jenner clan is doing Christmas bigger than ever before. Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Friday, Dec. 1 to announce that what we can only imagine will be a major new holiday tradition for her family.
“25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @ELIRUSSELLLINNETZ STARTING TODAY…” she wrote before dropping an adorable new photo (and what we believe will be the first of 25 we see this month).
In the pic, an adorable Saint West sands among a pile of presents wrapped simply in brown paper and white ribbons. The almost-2-year-old wears nothing but a pair of cuffed jeans and looks over his shoulder into the camera. Also seen in the image is a massive evergreen Christmas tree.
Based on Kim's tweet, we may have 24 similarly sweet images headed our way this month. Could they possibly be in lieu of a single joint Christmas card? According to momager Kris Jenner, Kim was in charge of the duties this year.
“This week Kim is CEO because she’s organizing the Christmas-card shoot,” she told People.
Could this be how the Kar-Jenner clan announces some big news this December, perhaps Kylie Jenner or Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancies?
We’ll have to wait to find out!