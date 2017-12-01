Little Saint West Steals the Show in Kim Kardashian's Christmas Photo

This year, the Kar-Jenner clan is doing Christmas bigger than ever before. Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Friday, Dec. 1 to announce that what we can only imagine will be a major new holiday tradition for her family.

“25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @ELIRUSSELLLINNETZ STARTING TODAY…” she wrote before dropping an adorable new photo (and what we believe will be the first of 25 we see this month).

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @ELIRUSSELLLINNETZ STARTING TODAY... — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017

In the pic, an adorable Saint West sands among a pile of presents wrapped simply in brown paper and white ribbons. The almost-2-year-old wears nothing but a pair of cuffed jeans and looks over his shoulder into the camera. Also seen in the image is a massive evergreen Christmas tree.

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz pic.twitter.com/jPAJNyj6C0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017

Based on Kim's tweet, we may have 24 similarly sweet images headed our way this month. Could they possibly be in lieu of a single joint Christmas card? According to momager Kris Jenner, Kim was in charge of the duties this year.

“This week Kim is CEO because she’s organizing the Christmas-card shoot,” she told People.

Could this be how the Kar-Jenner clan announces some big news this December, perhaps Kylie Jenner or Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancies?

We’ll have to wait to find out!