The Latest Kardashian Party Included a Beauty and the Beast Screening

There was a lot going on for the Kardashian family on Friday—including Rob Kardashian's 30th birthday, St. Patrick's Day, and the premiere of Beauty and the Beast. So, in true Kardashian style, they hosted a huge party to celebrate all of it!

According to E! News, the bash took place at a movie theater in Westlake, California, where the family rented out one of the theaters for their private party. Rob's birthday soirees had a St. Patrick's Day theme, with birthday balloons galore and zany green headbands that Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney's kids, and Kylie Jenner were happy to don. Kylie shared a snap of the decked-out theater, writing, "It's a birthday celebration."

kingkylie / Snapchat

khloekardashian / Snapchat

After the fam finished watching Beauty and the Beast, they brought out an amazing cake for their brother/son. The sweet treat featured a picture of Rob as a kid, dressed up in an all-green costume—he was likely portraying Peter Pan, but he could easily be mistaken for a leprechaun. All too appropriate for the party's theme!

kourtneykardashian / Snapchat

VIDEO: 15 Amazing Kardashian Family Throwback Photos

It looks like Rob had a lot of fun on his birthday. He shared two sweet pics from the day on his Instagram, one of baby Dream dressed up in St. Patrick's Day gear, and the other of the balloons his family sent to his house.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRwEG6bB1bY/ Happy Birthday to me 😇☘️🍀 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRwLR7Uh7kl/ The best gift of all‼️😍😍😍🍀☘️🍀🍀🍀☘️☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

RELATED: Dream Kardashian Looks Just Like Dad Rob in Sweet 1-Month Pic

A fun, festive day all around for the Kardashians!