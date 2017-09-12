Nothing Can Erase the Love These Fans Have for Their Favorite Kardashians

Nothing says "super fan" like getting your celebrity idol's face (or name, or merchandise, for that matter) permanently inked on your skin, and it's a plunge more and more Kardashian fans are willing to take to show their love for the colorful television family.

From the man with two giant leg tattoos spelling out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's names (one of a handful that's garnered a Twitter shout out from the reality star herself recently) and the Kylie Jenner super fan with eight tats inspired by the young mogul to one man's moving tribute to Caitlyn Jenner, scroll down to see the wildest Kardashian-inspired tattoos on the Internet.

Kim:

Kylie:

Caitlyn:

Bonus:

Rob's tattoo of his mom, Kris Jenner.

https://twitter.com/MorneJK/status/240333218526674944 Rob Kardashian's new tattoo of his mom, Kris Jenner, looks a bit like Justin Bieber doesn't it? #GlamSkinner pic.twitter.com/RdbX4Cuw — MornéJK♕ (@MorneJK) August 28, 2012

This Kim-approved Kanye-inspired ink.

As for us? We'll just stick with Kylie's lip kit—that washes off.