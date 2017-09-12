Nothing Can Erase the Love These Fans Have for Their Favorite Kardashians

BY: Meghan Overdeep
September 12, 2017 @ 10:15 AM

Nothing says "super fan" like getting your celebrity idol's face (or name, or merchandise, for that matter) permanently inked on your skin, and it's a plunge more and more Kardashian fans are willing to take to show their love for the colorful television family.

From the man with two giant leg tattoos spelling out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's names (one of a handful that's garnered a Twitter shout out from the reality star herself recently) and the Kylie Jenner super fan with eight tats inspired by the young mogul to one man's moving tribute to Caitlyn Jenner, scroll down to see the wildest Kardashian-inspired tattoos on the Internet.

Kim:

https://twitter.com/wtfj0n/status/850216786515578880

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX-s6QUga2m/

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXufy7ul6Gb/

Kylie:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOXaq9jjiXj

 

https://twitter.com/ItsJohnnyCyrus/status/720084630515257344

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW-U43HgHQY/

1 year ago - I got the #KYSHADOW logo tattooed ☺️ it's still hands down one of my favorite tattoos that I have! 😍

A post shared by Johnny Cyrus (@itsjohnnycyrus) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMC_J6FDOE7/

It's been a minute since I've posted a photo of my tattoos. 😏 #kyliecosmetics #KIMOJI

A post shared by Johnny Cyrus (@itsjohnnycyrus) on

Caitlyn:

https://twitter.com/MetroUK/status/627131661294112768

Bonus:

Rob's tattoo of his mom, Kris Jenner.

https://twitter.com/MorneJK/status/240333218526674944

This Kim-approved Kanye-inspired ink.

https://twitter.com/Kanyeberly/status/876891262904926209

As for us? We'll just stick with Kylie's lip kit—that washes off.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

