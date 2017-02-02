Kanye West to Officially Show Yeezy Season Five at NYFW

It's official: Yeezy Season Five is coming to New York Fashion Week, and hopefully, this time around, models and guests won't be subject to harsh weather conditions.

Kanye West will be showing his collection in collaboration with Adidas on Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. ET at Pier59 Studios, according to WWD, which means editors and guests attending the show won't have to travel outside the borough of Manhattan, or stand outside in the freezing cold while watching his models march down the runway in an array of nude hues.

Perhaps we'll even get to see a bit of West's children's line, which he is designing in collaboration with his wife, Kim Kardashian West. His daughter, North, was even the first to model the adorable designs.

We're sure Season Five will debut on just as grand of a scale as Seasons Four and Three, which debuted on Roosevelt Island and Madison Square Garden, respectively.