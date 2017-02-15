What Went Down at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Show as Seen on Social Media

Low-key Kanye West? You better believe it.

The rapper debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection today at Pier 59 Studios in the Big Apple as part of New York Fashion Week, and he took a much more relaxed approach to the show than in times past. This afternoon's event was a far cry from the Roosevelt Island and Madison Square Garden spectacles of previous years, and it was over almost as quickly as it started.

Here's everything that went down as seen through social media:

The show kicked off with real-time 360-degree videos of male and female models wearing all denim and camouflage outfits—reminiscent of older Yeezy designs—that were projected onto a screen as a remix of J. Holiday's "Bed" (performed by The Dream) played in the background. A model dressed in a sherpa-lined jean jacket, baggy denim pants, and brown boots eventually hit the runway.

Inside the #yeezyseason5 show by @kanyewest for #Adidas models projected onto huge four-sided screen then walked pic.twitter.com/dcUID7eESA — AP Fashion (@AP_Fashion) February 15, 2017

Giant video screens displaying models in Yeezy Seaton 5 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/yeyoXP3ed7 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony, Zoe Kravitz, and Teyana Taylor were among the famous guests seated in the front row.

The fifth element. A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

👼🏼👼🏼 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

The collection included an homage to the Kardashian's hometown of Calabasas, Calif., as well as other Los Angeles-area cities including Lost Hills and Agoura. Thigh-high boots, non-traditional Yeezy sneakers, and a variety of dark colors were used throughout the lineup.

It's a #yeezyseasn5 fashion video full of LA map points: Calabasas, Lost Hills, more - and damn cool sneakers #NYFW pic.twitter.com/3YFzGCcFlp — @Booth (@Booth) February 15, 2017

#yeezy #season5 #cfdanyfw #nyfw A post shared by stevenkolb (@stevenkolb) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

The entire presentation only lasted for about fifteen minutes, and West didn't partake in the customary walking of the runway to signal the finale. Instead, his wife's departure from her seat marked the end of the show.

Kanye did not take a bow after the Yeezy Season 5 show. Instead Kim went backstage, and then told Anna Wintour to follow. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 15, 2017

And that's a wrap. #yeezyseason5 show over in 13 minutes; Projections followed by IRL runway looks. #NoDrama pic.twitter.com/ZH3WcdMhg2 — @Booth (@Booth) February 15, 2017

Is this the beginning of a whole new Kanye West? Only time will tell.