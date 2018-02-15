Kanye West Returns to Instagram with a 9-Hour-Long Valentine's Day Tribute to Kim Kardashian

Lara Walsh
Feb 15, 2018 @ 8:00 am

Kanye West marked his return to social media with an ode to Hollywood’s most iconic couples on Valentine's Day. For the romantic holiday, the “Famous” rapper created a virtual love collage for his wife, Kim Kardashian, ending his Instagram hiatus with a 50-plus compilation of aspirational relationships that spanned a nine-hour-long period. 

The “Stronger” hitmaker, who left the social media app in May 2017, began his tribute to Kardashian at 3:00 p.m., after initially sharing a sweet card penned with the words “Happy Valentine’s Day Babe."

What followed was countless comparisons of their relationship to memorable past and current couples, including Madonna and Sean Penn, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Brangelina. Among the many nostalgia-filled shots of failed marriages were a few examples of everlasting love, such as Iman and David Bowie, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, and David and Victoria Beckham. 

Two photos of Kimye—including a shot of the longtime lovebirds enjoying ice cream cones and a recent photo of a platinum-haired Kim gazing at the “Gold Digger” star on a night out—rounded out the collection.

At the same time Mr. West ended his self-imposed social media ban with a bang, his wife took to Instagram to express her love for the rapper. “I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!” the KKW Beauty entrepreneur wrote alongside a candid photo of the couple sharing an embrace on the street.

While there’s no guarantee that the dad of three’s return to social media will last, we’re definitely loving this creative gesture.

