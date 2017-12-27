Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian the Most Sensible Christmas Gift Ever

Forget the latest fashions, Kim Kardashian received a decidedly prudent gift from husband, Kanye West, this year.

The reality star shared her holiday haul via a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday, revealing that her rapper beau surprised her with a gift that is guaranteed to keep on giving.

"OK so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards, and Adidas socks," Kardashian, 37, says in the first video as she shows off the presents. "And I'm like, 'That's so sweet, thanks!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

However, it's when she opens a second box that the first begins to make more sense. "But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple, hence the little headphones, Adidas stock, and Disney stock!"

Nice work, Kanye!