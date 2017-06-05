Kanye West May Design Jerseys for Calabasas High School

Kanye West is a fashion icon to just about everyone, and is especially popular with the high school crowd. So we don't doubt that teenagers from aross the country would jump at the chance to show off their school spirit in gear designed by Yeezy himself. After all, young people cue up in long lines at his pop-up stores year-round.

Well, it seems as though Mr. West will target some of his biggest fans with his latest collaboration that's rumored to be with none other than Calabasas High. According to TMZ, the style star met with the school to pitch some ideas for the new intiative.

In true Yeezy fashion, he came up with a completely reimagined vision the for school. For starters, the singer would like to rename the school's athletic teams from the Coyotes to the Wolves. West has a song on The Life of Pablo album with the same title. Coincidence? We think not. Next on the list of his proposed agenda: change CHS's colors and upgrade the gym.

We know that West is a sports fan and with wife, Kim Kardashian, already the queen of Calabasas, the collaboration could be a Californian dream come true!

We are still awaiting details to see if the deal will actually happen, so stay tuned, and maybe some Yeezy gear will be making its way to a school near you!