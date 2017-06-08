20 Times Birthday Boy Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Were the Cutest Couple on Instagram

20 Times Birthday Boy Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Were the Cutest Couple on Instagram
kimkardashian / Instagram
BY: Olivia Bahou
June 8, 2017

Happy birthday, Kanye West! The rapper—and Kim Kardashian West’s other half—turns 40 years old today. While he may put on a tough persona, we suspect that this artist is a total softie at heart.

Between his adorable moments with his kids North and Saint and his extravagant gifts for his wife, West proves time and time again that family comes first. And while he may be slow to crack a smile, we know one thing that always makes him break into a grin: the sight of his blushing bride. From stolen kisses to red carpet PDA, this adorable couple is total #RelationshipGoals.

In honor of West’s birthday, we’ve rounded up 20 times he made us go “aw” on his wife’s Instagram. From their engagement at San Francisco’s AT&T Park to their stunning wedding weekend in Italy, they never fail to make us envious of their epic love affair.

Keep scrolling for all of the highlights, straight from the reality star's Instagram feed.

3 down, a lifetime to go...❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Easter 2017

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

I ❤️ my family

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Date night

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Yep we were really taking selfies the whole time and they are all up on my app! Link is in my bio. KimKardashianWest.com

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

About last night.... MET 2016 #Balmain

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Christmas Eve 2015. I put up tons of pics on my app! Xoxo

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

LIT

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

😍😄

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

mom & dad turn up

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

#TBT Last one I promise! Just looking through my app & seeing all of these pics brings back the best memories!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Best surprise ever! 💍⚾️

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

LOL 😍

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

My love ❤️

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

I love my family!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Bae

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Fairytale

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

😆

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

