20 Times Birthday Boy Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Were the Cutest Couple on Instagram

Happy birthday, Kanye West! The rapper—and Kim Kardashian West’s other half—turns 40 years old today. While he may put on a tough persona, we suspect that this artist is a total softie at heart.

Between his adorable moments with his kids North and Saint and his extravagant gifts for his wife, West proves time and time again that family comes first. And while he may be slow to crack a smile, we know one thing that always makes him break into a grin: the sight of his blushing bride. From stolen kisses to red carpet PDA, this adorable couple is total #RelationshipGoals.

In honor of West’s birthday, we’ve rounded up 20 times he made us go “aw” on his wife’s Instagram. From their engagement at San Francisco’s AT&T Park to their stunning wedding weekend in Italy, they never fail to make us envious of their epic love affair.

Keep scrolling for all of the highlights, straight from the reality star's Instagram feed.

3 down, a lifetime to go...❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

I ❤️ my family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

Date night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

Yep we were really taking selfies the whole time and they are all up on my app! Link is in my bio. KimKardashianWest.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 2, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

Happy birthday to my best friend! I usually would be scared for us getting older but as each year passes I'm just happy we have more time on this earth together! I love you so much and hope this year brings you so much happiness A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

About last night.... MET 2016 #Balmain A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 3, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

Christmas Eve 2015. I put up tons of pics on my app! Xoxo A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 28, 2015 at 1:00pm PST

LIT A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 15, 2015 at 10:51am PST

😍😄 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 3, 2015 at 4:36pm PST

mom & dad turn up A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2015 at 1:08am PST

#TBT Last one I promise! Just looking through my app & seeing all of these pics brings back the best memories! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 22, 2015 at 10:20pm PDT

Best surprise ever! 💍⚾️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 22, 2015 at 10:11pm PDT

LOL 😍 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 24, 2015 at 8:33am PDT

My love ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 24, 2015 at 8:31am PDT

I love my family! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 5, 2015 at 2:31pm PDT

Bae A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 24, 2015 at 2:00am PDT

Fairytale A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 23, 2015 at 7:15pm PDT