Who Is Kaley Cuoco Engaged to? The Ring and More

After nearly two years of dating professional horse rider Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco said ‘yes’ to a massive pear-shaped diamond ring her beau presented when popping the question—and her priceless reaction was caught on camera. 

On Cuoco’s 32nd birthday, her now-fiancé asked the Big Bang Theory star to be his bride, bringing her to tears. “Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well… of she said yes,” the 26-year-old captioned a clip of the emotional engagement aftermath. 

The actress posted the same video to her Instagram, stating: “Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!”

Cook also gave us a glimpse at the diamond stunner he crafted with Nadis Diamonds. 

The happy couple began their romance in spring 2016, a little more than year after Cuoco’s split from husband Ryan Sweeting. But the star remained hopeful about a future fairytale ending, telling People in August: “I don’t know what the path is going to take,” she said about getting married again. “But I’m very happy right now.”

Congrats, Kaley and Karl! 

