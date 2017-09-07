Kaia Gerber Makes Her New York Fashion Week Debut at Calvin Klein

by: Jennifer Davis
September 7, 2017

Get ready New York, Kaia Gerber has arrived and she's here to make her mark. The 16-year-old rising model and daughter of Cindy Crawford is participating in her first-ever New York Fashion Week, and with her pedigree and previous campaigns, we have no doubt she's going to take the fashion world by storm. 

In fact, it looks like she's about to do just that. Tonight, Gerber shared a photo of herself with another model backstage at the Calvin Klein show. Despite wearing a nondescript bathrobe, Gerber looks very glamorous with her long brown hair falling down her back in soft waves and a subtle smoky eye.

Her stunning beauty look can be attributed to to Pat McGrath and Guido Palau, who did the makeup and hair for the show, respectively. 

"another bathrobe @calvinklein," she captioned the photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYwa9nyhPAx/?taken-by=kaiagerber

another bathrobe @calvinklein

@kaiagerber

Yesterday, Gerber also posted a photo of herself in a very similar robe with model Karlie Kloss

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYtKT0HBoXu/?taken-by=kaiagerber

big sis ❤️ @karliekloss

@kaiagerber

For the catwalk, she ditched the robe to strut her stuff silk yellow pants paired with a black-and-white western style button-down shirt worn over a turquoise turtlneck. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYwruuBlCUh/?taken-by=kaiagerber_news

Kaia via @presleygerber Insta story (Kaia's first time on the runway🔥) #kaiagerber #nyfw #calvinklein

@kaiagerber_news

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYwvtOLlYnQ/?taken-by=kaiagerber_news

@karliekloss via Insta story #kaiagerber #calvinklein #nyfw

@kaiagerber_news

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYwtm_NFFPi/?taken-by=kaiagerber_news

Kaia via her Instagram

@kaiagerber_news

Needless to say, she crushed it.

