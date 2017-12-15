Gisele, Kaia, and Naomi Combined Their Supermodel Powers for This Versace Campaign

We’re calling it now: Versace owns 2018.

Not only did Donatella Versace get us talking about her beloved brand for weeks after she tapped Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen for the finale of the spring 2018 show, but The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is also set to premiere in February. Basically, everyone is going to be talking about Versace.

Venturelli/Getty Images

This week, the brand introduced its latest campaign and the results are one unforgettable supermodel showdown. Photographed by Steven Meisel, each image honors the late Gianni Versace, much like the spring collection. It stars legends like Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, and Christy Turlington Burns along with Gigi Hadid and a certain star model everyone’s obsessed with: 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, daughter to Crawford.

@cuneytakeroglu💛💛 A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

In her glowing image from the campaign, Gerber looks so much like mom Cindy Crawford with the overtly blown out hair and a pastel blue look.

So is she officially a supermodel? Considering she’s starring alongside the biggest names in fashion, she’s well on her way.