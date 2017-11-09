Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, and More Model Designer Bear Ears for Great Cause

Who says charity can't be cute? Kaia Gerber, Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez and more were among those hand-selected by BBC's Children In Need to model this year's designer collection of their signature Pudsey Bear ears. Custom headpieces were designed by a who's-who of high-end brands, including Burberry, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid, Gucci, Louis Vuitton x Supreme, Miu Miu, Prada, and Coach x Selena Gomez.

Revealing our Designer Pudsey Ears Collection, curated by Katie Grand feat. bespoke headpieces from: Burberry Fendi... Posted by BBC Children in Need on Thursday, November 9, 2017

Dressed in a Bardot-inspired bandeau top and high-waisted checkered pants, Gerber, 16, donned Prada's furry take on the wild accessory. The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber made her runway debut in September, and she hasn't looked back since.

Children in Need/Pudsey Ears

No stranger to the camera, Waterhouse, 25, modeled two versions of the ears—one by Louis Vuitton x Supreme, and the other from the minds at Burberry.

Children in Need/Pudsey Ears

RELATED: Cindy Crawford Is Proud of What Daughter Kaia Gerber Accomplished During Her First Fashion Month

Relative newcomer Iris Law, the 17-year-old daughter of actor Jude Law, also gave the Burberry headpiece a whirl for the cause.

Children in Need/Pudsey Ears

And modeling her own design for Coach, Gomez smoldered while showing off her crystal-embellished leather headband.

The designer collection of Pudsey ears curated by Katie Grand goes to auction today. All proceeds go to Children In Need, BBC's charity dedicated to helping the UK's disadvantaged youth. Bid now on eBay!